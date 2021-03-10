Rangers defender Filip Helander is excited about the Gers’ Europa League tie against Slavia Prague and is confident that the Scottish champions have what it takes to go far in the competition.

Steven Gerrard’s side sealed the Scottish Premiership title last weekend after they won their game against St. Mirren and Celtic failed to win against Dundee United.

Rangers have now set their eyes on earning their way into the Europa League quarter-finals and will be looking to make their first step towards it when they face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the game, Light Blues defender Helander has admitted that the Czech giants will pose a difficult challenge for them but is looking forward to the tie.

The Sweden international pointed out how well Rangers have fared in Europe so far and is confident that they have what it takes to go far in Europa League.

“It will be a tough but very fun challenge“, Helander told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“We have performed well in Europe so far and we need to continue to do so.

“If we do, there are of course opportunities to go far.“

The second leg of Rangers’ Europa League tie against Slavia Prague is scheduled to take place at Ibrox next week.