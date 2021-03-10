Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has played down talk of his side having an advantage over Arsenal ahead of the north London derby due to the Europa League fixture switch.

A fixture switch in the Europa League means Tottenham will host Dinamo Zagreb at home in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night rather than playing away as was initially scheduled.

Ahead of the north London derby on Sunday, Arsenal will be travelling to Greece to play against Olympiacos in the Europa League and it has been suggested that Spurs will have a slight advantage ahead of the derby.

However, Mourinho pointed out that ahead of the reverse fixture in December, Arsenal played at home while Spurs were playing in Linz.

The Tottenham manager said in a press conference: “On December 6th we played Arsenal in our stadium.

“On December 3rd they played at home against Rapid Vienna. At the same time, we were playing in the ice in Linz with a late flight back.

“Was that an advantage to Arsenal?”

Tottenham won that game 2-0 against Arsenal, with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane scoring both the goals in the first half.