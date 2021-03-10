West Ham United goalkeeping target Thomas Strakosha is not interested in signing a new contract with Lazio, which is likely to pave the way for his exit in the summer.

Strakosha has been one of the most impressive goalkeepers in Serie A over the last few seasons and he is now being linked with a move away from Lazio.

West Ham are believed to be interested in signing him as the long term replacement for club number one Lukasz Fabianski.

He will enter the final year of his contract with Lazio at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are believed to be ready to discuss a new deal.

But Strakosha has other plans and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the goalkeeper is not keen to sign on fresh terms with Lazio.

He is claimed to be ready to move on from Lazio and sees the next summer transfer window as the ideal opportunity.

The Albanian was expecting a new contract offer from Lazio last year, but he is no longer interested and is now looking at options to leave.

Lazio are likely to be ready to sell him in the summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

However, the Serie A giants are unlikely to get the €30m valuation they want for Strakosha due to his contractual situation.