Rangers centre-back Filip Helander has expressed his delight at having helped the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title and explained that he will view the achievement very highly when he retires from football.

The Light Blues put an end to Celtic’s nine-year hold over the Scottish Premiership title by sealing their place at the top of the league table last weekend.

Sweden international Helander is proud to have played a part in the achievement as Rangers toppled Glasgow rivals Celtic and confirmed their first league title in ten years.

The centre-back explained that he ranks winning the Scottish Premiership with Rangers very highly among his list of achievements, despite having won the Swedish title twice with Malmo.

Helander expressed his delight at having helped the Gers to the title and asserted that he will look back at the accomplishment very highly when he retires from football.

“I rank this very highly“, Helander told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“Getting to win something abroad is a bit special.

“Malmo are a club that I have other feelings for, considering that I am from there, it [winning the league with them] is special in that way.

“At the same time, when I see what this means, partly for some players in our team and partly for supporters around the city, it is obviously something you are proud of and something I will definitely rank very highly on the day I stop playing football.“

Helander has played 20 Scottish Premiership games for Rangers so far this season, helping them keep 15 clean sheets and scoring once in the process.