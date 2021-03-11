Filippo Inzaghi has admitted that it is a shame that Manchester United and AC Milan are facing each other at an early stage in the Europa League knockout rounds.

In a blue-chip European tie, Manchester United will host AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie at Old Trafford tonight.

AC Milan are without some of their top stars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and many believe Manchester United are the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

But AC Milan legend Inzaghi believes when such heavyweights clash there are no favourites and both sets of players will need to give their all over the next two legs to get a result.

“There are no favourites in these type of games”, the former striker told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“And if they exist, the prediction counts only until a certain point. You just have to run and fight for 180 minutes and then take stock.”

Inzaghi lamented the fact that the two teams are facing in the last 16 of the competition and not in the latter stages.

He is keen to see his former team AC Milan do well and wants the players to enjoy the big occasion and soak up the atmosphere of a big game.

“It has come too soon and it is a shame.

“For sure, those who will get through the tie will get a huge boost.

“Above, I wish the Milan players enjoy it – these emotions stay with you and enrich you and I will cheer for them.”