Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has insisted Manchester United must be the favourites for their Europa League last 16 tie as AC Milan are not a good enough team.

In a blue-chip European tie, Manchester United will host AC Milan in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Old Trafford this evening.

AC Milan are sitting in second in the Serie A standings, but their early season form has dissipated and a number of their key players are out injured, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Rossoneri have revived themselves this season, which is clear from their position in the league table, and are in line to play in the Champions League next term for the first time since 2014.

Moreno conceded that there is a good comeback narrative around AC Milan at the moment, but insisted that Manchester United should still win as the Serie A giants are not a good enough team on paper.

The former MLS star said on ESPN FC: “It has to be Manchester United.

“Milan are a team – it’s a great story, it’s a great comeback in terms of the direction the club are going and where they have been and where they seem to be going.

“I just don’t think this is a good team.”

Other than Ibrahimovic, AC Milan will be without Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez as well.