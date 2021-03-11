Fixture: Manchester United vs AC Milan

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Italian giants AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming to lead his Manchester United side to silverware this season and the Europa League is viewed as a realistic target for the Red Devils to chase.

They have a tough task in the shape of Italian heavyweights AC Milan and the two sides have met each other on ten occasions, each winning five times.

However, AC Milan have eliminated Manchester United in four of the five ties that they have played out, with no team knocking them out more often than the Rossoneri.

Manchester United continue to be without David de Gea, who is absent for personal reasons, while Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani also miss out.

Dean Henderson slots into goal tonight, while at the back Solskjaer picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles as full-backs. Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly are the central pairing.

Further up the pitch the Red Devils deploy Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in midfield, while Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood support Anthony Martial.

On the bench Solskjaer has options if needed, including Amad Diallo and Fred.

Manchester United Team vs AC Milan

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Martial

Substitutes: Grant, Bishop, Lindelof, Fred, Diallo, Shaw, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire