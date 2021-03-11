Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is of the view that Toffees skipper Seamus Coleman is of the same ilk as his previous captains John Terry, Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, as they all lead by example.

Toffees skipper Coleman has been restricted to just ten Premier League starts this season owing to niggling injury issues, with his most recent appearance coming in the 2-0 Merseyside derby win against Liverpool three weeks ago.

However, the 32-year-old’s influence at Goodison Park has not waned despite his reduced playing time on the pitch, according to Ancelotti.

The Italian is of the view that Coleman’s leadership qualities and influence is on par with Terry, Maldini, Ramos, who all were standard-bearers and leaders at their respective clubs under Ancelotti’s tutelage.

Ancelotti explained that even though Coleman is unhappy when he is not starting games, he is ready to give his all for the club every time and leads by example.

“It is important for a manager to have in his squad a player who is setting the standards really high”, Ancelotti told Everton TV.

“Seamus is an example for the others. In this sense, he is the same as John Terry, Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos; all great models for their team-mates.

“Sometimes, you see players sitting on the bench not ready and not focused because they are not playing.

“But in that situation Seamus is a fantastic example

“He is not happy if he doesn’t start but he is ready to play, even for one minute.

Coleman is set to return to the first team fold at the weekend when Everton host Burnley in their upcoming top flight clash.