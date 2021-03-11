Tam McManus believes Steven Gerrard and Rangers have a great opportunity to get further away from Celtic and really dominate Scottish football for the next two years.

Rangers have secured their first league title in ten years and stopped Celtic from achieving their dream of winning ten-in-a-row.

Gerrard’s side will go straight into next season’s Champions League and are still alive in the Europa League this year, where they will take on Slavia Prague in the last 16.

Despite rumours surrounding Liverpool and Gerrard, the Rangers manager is set to stay and McManus believes he could really build a dynasty at Ibrox over the next few years.

He is certain that he will have money to spend on more quality players in the summer and feels if they get things right, Rangers can pull further away from Celtic and really dominate Scottish football for the next two seasons.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “He has got a chance to really go and dominate.

“Gerrard is adored by the Rangers supporters now, he is an absolute hero, he is a legend who can do no wrong and that takes the pressure off him.

“Next season he will be looking to build.

“Celtic have got a massive rebuild this summer and Rangers are in a great position to go further away from Celtic.

“I think the Rangers will win the league by 15 to 20 points this season and that’s a huge gap to close.

“If Rangers can keep their better players and build, I think Gerrard will get some money to go and sign three or four.

“If they can start the season flying again and get into the Champions League then there is an opportunity for Rangers to go and dominate in the next season or two.”

Gerrard’s contract with Rangers runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.