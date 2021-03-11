Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has admitted he coasted through his stint at previous club Crystal Palace, but stressed that the period was a good learning step for him

Bamford was shipped off on a six-month loan spell to Selhurst Park in the 2015/16 season by his then parent club Chelsea.

The striker joined Eagles after a great season with Middlesbrough in the Championship, where he was voted the competition’s Player of the Year in the 2014/15 campaign.

However, Bamford, who ended his Crystal Palace stint with just nine appearances and no goals to his name across all competitions, admitted he was coasting though his six months at the capital club and did not put in enough effort.

The Leeds star conceded he felt he deserved to play regularly for the Eagles first team even though he did not earn it as he was coming on the back of a great season at Boro, but stressed the Selhurst Park stint ultimately turned out to be a good learning step for him.

Asked whether he ever coasted through some point in his career, Bamford told the official Leeds United podcast: “Yes, at Crystal Palace.

“Yes, I think that because I just won the Championship Player of The Year, the year before, I thought I had the right to go straight into the team, into a Premier League team and be given a good chance and be playing.

“And I probably just let myself coast through it and did not really show enough.

“I felt that I deserved it without actually earning it when you have to start all over again, when you are at a new team.

“I think especially [because] I was young, I was only 21, that was quite a good learning step for me.”

Bamford has stepped up his game with Leeds in the Premier League this season, spearheading their attack with 13 top flight strikes from 27 appearances.