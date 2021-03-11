Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting team and substitutes to welcome Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb to north London this evening in the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho is keen for his men to make progress in the Europa League as he views the competition as a realistic route into next season’s Champions League and Spurs will start as favourites to win the last 16 tie.

The Portuguese tactician will want his side to earn a good advantage to take into the second leg in Zagreb, which is set for 18th March.

Giovani Lo Celso is still unavailable for Spurs as he has a back problem.

Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while Serge Aurier and Ben Davies are full-backs. Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez slot into central defence.

Further up the pitch the Tottenham head coach opts to deploy Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield, while Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Mourinho has options on the bench if he wants to make changes, including Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Dinamo Zagreb

Lloris (c), Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Whiteman, Doherty, Reguilon, Alderweireld, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bale, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Lucas, Vinicius