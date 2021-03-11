Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has lauded Liverpool hitman Roberto Firmino as one of the best strikers he has faced so far in his in his career.

The veteran centre-back has been on the books at several European heavyweights in the likes of AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and now Chelsea, facing top attackers on the continent as well as in domestic leagues.

From his 17 Premier League starts, Silva has been going up against a steady stream of best attacking talents the English top flight has to offer and has picked out one player he thinks is special.

The 36-year-old sees Liverpool hitman Firmino as one of the best strikers he has faced and stressed the Reds star’s technical quality and intelligent movement on the pitch helps him to outsmart defenders.

“Firmino, he has incredible technical quality”, Silva told Chelsea TV, when asked about the top strikers he has faced so far in his career.

“He is very intelligent in his movements [on the pitch] that leaves defenders a bit lost.”

Silva also reserved special praise for Didier Drogba, and feels the Chelsea legend’s technical skill with the ball complemented his physical strength as he terrorised opposition defenders.

“Drogba [is one of the best], because of his physical strength.

“And despite being incredibly strong, he still has a lot of technical skill.”

Silva has not played since picking up an injury at the beginning of February, but was back on the bench on Monday in his team’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton and could clock up minutes when they play Leeds United at the weekend.