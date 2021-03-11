Milan Skriniar has admitted he was unhappy at Inter when Tottenham Hotspur tried to snap him up, but still did not want to depart the San Siro.

Tottenham made a concerted effort to take the Slovakian defender to north London in last year’s summer transfer window, sending representatives to Italy to open talks.

Spurs wanted a solid centre-back for their squad Jose Mourinho was keen on Skriniar, but they north London side were unwilling to meet Inter’s valuation.

Skriniar admits he was not happy at Inter when Spurs can calling, but insists he still did not want to leave the club.

The Slovak has flourished this season and is a major reason why Inter are sitting top of the Serie A standings, six points clear of second-placed AC Milan.

“I wasn’t very happy because I wasn’t playing”, Skriniar told Italian daily Tuttosport.

“But I still wanted to stay at Inter.

“And thanks to my hard work, I got my place back.”

His future at the club is again under the scanner ahead of the summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea believed to be interested in him.

Inter though may be banking on the defender and could resist his departure.