Former Rangers winger Libor Sionko has hailed the attendance level and atmosphere at Ibrox as something unseen and explained that the ambience of Old Firm games is better than those of World Cup and Champions League matches.

The Czech’s stint with Rangers was short-lived as he left the club for Danish outfit FC Copenhagen just one year after joining from Austria Wien in 2006.

However, Sionko has fond memories of his experience playing in front of the Gers fans at Ibrox and has named the supporters as one of the most exceptional aspects of the club.

The 44-year-old hailed the capacity of and atmosphere at Ibrox as something unseen and suggested that every football fan should experience the Old Firm derby.

Sionko pointed out that he played in the World Cup and the Champions League during his playing career, but explained that none of those games matched the atmosphere of an Old Firm clash.

“I don’t want to sound like I don’t like to remember [my time at Rangers], I also have a lot of nice memories“, Sionko told Czech outlet Sport.cz.

“And when I have to choose one exceptional thing [about Rangers], I say the fans.

“Although we did not quite succeed at Rangers, we had an average attendance of over 49,000 spectators for league matches at home.

“The capacity of the stadium is 51,000.

“It was something unseen.

“I have never experienced anything like that anywhere else, not even as an opponent.

“The atmosphere at Ibrox was like a football dream.

“I played in the World Cup, the European Championship, the Champions League, but I didn’t experience anything like the derby with Celtic.

“Absolutely unique and craziest atmosphere that I would like for every football player and, in fact, any unbiased fan to experience.“

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns in an Old Firm derby at Parkhead later this month, albeit with no fans present inside the stadium.