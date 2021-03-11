Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Liverpool’s summer plans will depend on whether the owners have an appetite to release extra funds, as Jurgen Klopp can still attract top players, even if they are not in the Champions League next season.

Liverpool are sitting in eighth in the Premier League standings and after losing an unprecedented six league games on the trot at Anfield.

The Reds are facing an uphill battle to sneak into the top four and they are not one of the favourites to win the Champions League, despite reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

There are real worries that without Champions League football, Liverpool could struggle to bring in the required quality of players in the summer, with their owners strictly following the self-sustainable model.

Jordan insisted that Liverpool will come back stronger next season and believes the club’s heritage and Klopp’s pulling power means they could still sign top players even without Champions League football.

But he conceded that it will depend on whether the Reds owners are prepared to put in money into the squad in the transfer window.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “They have got the allure of the X-factor, which is the superstar managing the side.

“Everyone is looking at Liverpool and said phenomenal and all of a sudden the wheels come off and that’s only a temporary thing.

“I don’t think anybody with any common sense doesn’t believe that Liverpool will come again and come again strong.

“The allure is Klopp, Liverpool’s heritage, what he produced 12 months ago.

“And so I think the bigger challenge is John Henry and whoever the chief executive of Liverpool is whether they will release some finances that Klopp may well need to rebuild certain aspects of this side alongside the players that are coming back.

“I actually think that Liverpool’s lure is still so significant and this manager’s reach is so significant even if they didn’t get into the Champions League they will still be able to get very good players.”

Liverpool are seven points behind Chelsea who are currently occupying the fourth and the last Champions League spot.