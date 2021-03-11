Fixture: Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Rangers have revealed their line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

The Gers head into the game as the newly crowned Scottish champions and will now switch their focus towards progressing as far as possible in the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard’s side got the better of Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp in the last 32, while Slavia Prague put out Leicester City.

Rangers will not risk midfielder Ryan Jack this evening, while they are also without defender Leon Balogun through suspension. Skipper James Tavernier continues to be out of action.

Gerrard has Allan McGregor between the sticks tonight, while at right-back Nathan Patterson slots in, with Borna Barisic at left-back. In central defence Connor Goldson partners Filip Helander.

In midfield, Rangers opt to deploy Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, while Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi support Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard has options on the bench if he needs to try to change the flow of the game with his substitutions, with options available including Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Slavia Prague

McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Hagi, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Itten, Zungu, Wright, Stewart, Roofe, Simpson, Arfield, King