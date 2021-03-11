Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he is very happy for former charge Kemar Roofe, who has won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers this season.

Roofe is among the top performers at Ibrox and has helped lead Rangers’ top flight winning charge in Scotland under Steven Gerrard, winning his first major trophy in his maiden season at the club.

The striker’s exploits in Glasgow are not only followed by the Gers faithful, as his former boss Bielsa is also keeping an eye on him.

Roofe played under Bielsa during the 2018/19 season at Leeds and the Argentine expressed his delight in his former charge win the Scottish top flight with Rangers.

The 28-year-old was sidelined with injury and suspension and missed the Gers’ last four league games, with Bielsa also expressing sympathy over the striker not being able to play.

Asked whether he is pleased that Roofed has won the title with Rangers, Bielsa told a press conference:” I follow how each player that has passed through here is doing.

“I’m very happy Roofe is able to win the Premiership title in Scotland.

“I regret he was not able to participate in the last few game.”

Roofe played 34 games in all competitions in his single season under Bielsa, scoring 15 goals, and he credits the Argentine for fine tuning his game as a number 9.