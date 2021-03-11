Leeds United target Osaze Urhoghide is putting decisions on his future on hold, despite being able to hold talks with interested parties from abroad due to his expiring contract at Sheffield Wednesday, according to the Star.

The 20-year-old has entered the last six months of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday and is yet to enter into any discussions with the Owls about a possible extension.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are claimed to want to snap up Urhoghide, while Belgian outfit Club Brugge are also alive to the 20-year-old defender’s potential.

He also has interest from the Netherlands, where he was born, but the defender is not interested in looking at his future yet.

Urhoghide is currently concentrating on the job he and his team-mates have been entrusted with under newly-appointed manager Darren Moore.

The Owls are still deep inside the relegation zone and the 20-year-old is against opening talks with other clubs while he has a job to do at Hillsborough.

The youngster has so far featured in eight league matches and one FA Cup game for Sheffield Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if interested clubs try to turn Urhoghide’s head in the coming weeks.