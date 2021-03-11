Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has insisted that Neroverdi midfielder and Manchester City target Manuel Locatelli deserves a move to a big club and namechecked the Citizens as a possible option.

Locatelli is a regular starter in Sassuolo’s midfield and has contributed to four goals from 22 Serie A appearances for them so far this season.

The Italy international’s performances for the Neroverdi have seen him attract transfer interest from European heavyweights Manchester City and Juventus.

Addressing the player’s future, Sassuolo CEO Carnevali has expressed his desire to see Locatelli seal a move to a big club before namechecking the Citizens as a possible option.

Carnevali is of the view that the 23-year-old midfielder deserves to ply his trade for a big club and believes he has what it takes to aspire to a team of such a calibre.

“My hope is that it is a great club, whether it is Juve or City, or others of global status, I don’t know“, Carnevali told Italian sports daily Tuttosport.

“He deserves it and he has the characteristics to aspire to it.“

Manchester City are looking to bolster their midfielder this summer, with the club also linked with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, and it remains to be seen if Locatelli is among their priorities.