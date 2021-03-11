Manchester United are continuing to keep tabs on Brighton defender Ben White after making recent enquiries for him, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add more quality to his squad in the summer and signing a centre-back is Manchester United’s top priority.

The Premier League giants have kept their eye on several targets such as Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic.

But Manchester United are also looking at options within the Premier League and it has been claimed White is one of the names on their shortlist.

The Red Devils are continuing to monitor the 23-year-old defender and are keeping a close eye on his performances at Brighton.

Manchester United made recent enquiries about the player and his potential suitability for Solskjaer’s squad.

It is unclear how high or low White’s name features on Manchester United’s centre-back shortlist but he is a name, the club are considering.

The Brighton defender has suitors in the Premier League, with Liverpool also believed to be interested in him.

If the Seagulls survive in the Premier League this season they are likely to ask for big money for White, who has more than three years left on his contract.