Sunderland midfielder Josh Scowen insists that he and his team-mates have been successful in transferring the lessons learned in training into games and hopes that the pattern will continue on Sunday as well as they aim to win the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

The Black Cats have found a new lease of life under Lee Johnson, winning 12 of the 21 matches they have played under the 39-year-old.

Scowen feels that a lot of the reason for their recent transformation is because the work they put in on the training pitch has been then taken into the games and executed.

The 27-year-old also took time to express his hope of seeing the Black Cats do the same when they visit Wembley to compete for the first trophy on offer this season in the form of the EFL Trophy.

“We’re putting what we’re doing in training into games and our performances are showing that – hopefully, it can continue on Sunday”, Scowen told his club’s official site.

Scowen admits that he would have loved to have had the Sunderland faithful in attendance for the final, but knows they will all be watching on.

“We’re all excited, it’s a really good game to be a part of.

“Obviously it would have been nice to have the fans there, but we know they will all be watching from home.

“We’re going there to try and win for the fans – we’ll certainly go there full of confidence.”

Winning the EFL Trophy would be an early boost for Sunderland under Johnson as they hunt promotion.