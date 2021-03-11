Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam believes that the Gers did not play particularly well against Slavia Prague on Thursday night, but they can be satisfied with the fact that they were able to dig out a 1-1 draw.

The Gers were able to recover from an early setback as they held the Czech side to a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.

The home side dominated possession on the night and had it not been for Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who made a brilliant save in the final minute, the visitors could have ended the match on a disappointing note.

What pleased Adam about Rangers’ performance was their ability to dig out another result, in spite of failing to play particularly well.

“Rangers haven’t played well but they’ve dug out another European result, they can be happy with that at least”, Adam said on BBC Sportsound.

Adam also directed praise to veteran goalkeeper McGregor, who he believes is up there among the best.

“Steven Gerrard says that Allan McGregor is the best goalkeeper he’s worked with, playing or managing and you can see why.

“He’s right up there for me.”

Rangers will now look to complete the job on 18th March when they welcome Slavia Prague to Ibrox for the second leg of the Europa League tie.