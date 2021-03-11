Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hailed Amad Diallo for his performance and goal in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Diallo was brought on by Manchester United in the second half and opened the scoring on the night via a stunning header just five minutes into the second period at Old Trafford.

Though the defensive frailties of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came to the fore as they failed to hold on to the lead, conceding a late goal to put pressure on themselves ahead of the second leg next Thursday, Lennon was particularly impressed by the quality he saw from the 18-year-old.

Starting with the move that led to the goal in the first place to the finish, everything was picture perfect for Lennon.

“The execution, timing of the run and the pass and for Diallo to have the awareness to know where Gianluigi Donnarumma is and flick it over his head is a top-class goal”, Lennon said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Donnarumma is a big boy so to have the feel to guide it over him was a brilliant goal.

“I would not get too excited yet but for an impact at 18-year-old, it is a fantastic start.

“It was so instinctive.

“He looked about 12 when he came on, he is so small.

“He has a turn of pace and lovely close control.

“The run he makes was penetrating getting in between two really good defenders.

“Let’s hope he has a similar career to Ronaldo but let’s see.”

Manchester United splashed the cash to land Diallo from Serie A side Atalanta and it remains to be seen if he is given the chance to start in the second leg of the last 16 tie.