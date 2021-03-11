Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus is of the view that in Slavia Prague, Rangers are in for a real tough test in the last 16 of the Europa League given the Czech side’s record in Europe in recent years.

Rangers have travelled to the Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie at the Sinobo Stadium tonight.

Slavia Prague beat Premier League side Leicester City in the previous round and have one of the best records at home in Europe over the last few years.

McManus pointed out that only Chelsea have beaten Slavia Prague on their home turn in recent years and stressed the results they have achieved in Europe.

The former striker conceded that it is a stiff test for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side, who have not been beaten in Europe this season.

But he believes if Rangers can get a draw in Prague tonight, they will fancy their chances at Ibrox in the second leg.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “They are a good side.

“I just looked at their record in Europe over the last three or four years and they are very strong at home, the only team that has beaten them at home over the last three years is Chelsea.

“They have beaten Sevilla, they have beaten Leverkusen, they beat Zenit St. Petersburg and Leicester could not beat them.

“They are a very strong side. They are eleven points clear of Sparta Prague, who destroyed Celtic.

“This will be a very difficult test for Rangers and I just feel if they can go away from home and even get a draw, you would fancy them at Ibrox.”

Rangers have lost just once across all competitions this season and also topped their Europa League group.