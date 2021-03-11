Fixture: Olympiacos vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Greek side Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie in Greece this evening.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta knows that winning the Europa League represents Arsenal’s most realistic chance of getting into next season’s Champions League and will be determined to progress.

The Spanish tactician picks Bernd Leno in goal, while he then opts for a back four of Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney.

In midfield, Arteta looks to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka to control the game, while Willian is also handed a start.

On loan star Martin Odegaard plays, while Bukayo Saka is given the chance to impress in Greece. Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line for Arsenal.

If Arteta wants to make changes he has a host of options on the bench, including Dani Ceballos and Alexandre Lacazette.

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis starts for Olympiacos.

Arsenal Team vs Olympiacos

Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Willian, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Ryan, Hein, Ceballos, Lacazette, Holding, Cedric, Pepe, Chambers, Mari, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Martinelli