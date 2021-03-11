Ex-Leeds United supremo Ken Bates has expressed his delight at seeing the Whites holding their own in the Premier League, having finally returned to playing at the level he feels they belong.

Bates’ eight-year spell as Leeds owner saw the club slip down to League One for three seasons after initially losing their top flight status in the 2003/04 season.

Although Bates failed to lead the Whites back to the Premier League during his tenure, the 2019/20 season saw them end their 16-year exile and make the leap to the top flight with Andrea Radrizzani at the helm.

Bates is still an ardent of Leeds fan and revealed he is delighted to see them playing in the top flight again as he felt they underachieved in past seasons

The 89-year-old stressed that Leeds have been able to hold their own even their first season back and have reclaimed their spot as standard-bearers of Yorkshire football.

“I’m delighted [for Leeds, who are back in the top flight] because I always felt they underachieved in the past”, Bates told the Daily Telegraph.

“They are the unofficial capital of Yorkshire when you think about it and like Manchester have a lot of competition in Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

“Anyway, they are back where they belong and I’m very pleased that they are holding their own.”

Leeds have a nine-point cushion over the drop zone and are looking to ensure they stay well away from relegation trouble.