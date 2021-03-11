Newcastle United loanee Kelland Watts has reminded his team-mates about their knack for playing well against bigger teams in League One, asking them for a repeat against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The two teams lock horns in League One at the weekend and Plymouth, who lost the earlier fixture between the two 2-1, will face an Ipswich side now under Paul Cook.

Watts though has his mind set on the match they played against yet another League One giant, in the shape of Sunderland, in January, winning 2-1.

Now against yet another established side, the Newcastle United-contracted player is looking to take inspiration from that game to take away all three points.

“I think we tend to play good against the big teams and we have done well. We will be looking forward to travelling there”, Watts was quoted as saying by the Plymouth Herald.

“With us, we want to keep the consistency and the standards no matter who we are playing.

“We need to be 100 per cent every game because in this division the lower down teams can beat the higher up teams.

“It was unbelievable winning at Sunderland.

“I can’t put into words how good it was, to be honest.

“To beat them on their patch was brilliant.”

Plymouth have lost their last three games on the spin, suffering defeats against Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic.