Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has insisted he is not going to cry about a lack of game time this season and vowed he is willing to give his all for the Magpies whenever he is given the opportunity.

Fraser arrived on Tyneside last summer following his departure from Championship outfit Bournemouth, but had a tough first half of the Premier League campaign in Newcastle colours.

The winger was forced on to the sidelines for multiple spells owing to injuries and has only seven league starts to his name so far this season.

However, Fraser has insisted he is not going to cry about the lack of regular game time due to issues beyond his control and stressed he is focused on making the best out of any opportunities that are handed to him.

The 27-year-old vowed he is prepared to give his all for Newcastle on the pitch and is now aiming at getting an extended run in the team.

Asked how determined he is to show the fans what he can do, Fraser told NUFC TV: “Of course, when I am called up on, I want to do my best for the team, for the fans, for myself as

“I want to show the best self I can.

“Obviously, I have had injuries, not playing, other things happening so it [a lack of game time] is just one of those things.

“I am not going to mope about it.

“When I am called up on, I am going to do my best and that is what you can do.

“I am going to try and get a run in the team, which I probably have not had this season, and just give my all really, for the fans, for the team and for the club.”

Fraser played the full 90 minutes in Newcastle’s goalless draw against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether he will start on Friday when Aston Villa visit St. James’ Park in their upcoming top flight clash.