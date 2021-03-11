Rangers first team coach Michael Beale thinks it was clear to see why Slavia Prague have such a good home record, after the Gers played out a 1-1 draw with the Czech side in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

Steven Gerrard’s side were behind in just the seventh minute in Prague when Nicolae Stanciu finished well for Slavia Prague.

However, Rangers fought back and were level through Filip Helander, who tapped the ball into the back of the net in the 36th minute.

Slavia Prague had a good chance to win the game, but Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor pulled off a superb diving save from a header to ensure the tie is locked at 1-1 ahead of the second leg at Ibrox.

Rangers’ first team coach feels that the game showed just why Slavia Prague have such a home record and insists that everything is still to play for in the tie.

“Tough game tonight in Prague”, Beale wrote on Twitter.

“You can see why they have such a strong home record – all to play for next week at Ibrox.”

Slavia Prague put Leicester City out in the previous round and ran out 2-0 winners at the King Power Stadium.