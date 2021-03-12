Former Scotland international Michael Stewart has conceded that he is still not sure how Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor managed to stop Slavia Prague from scoring a winner in the 90th minute on Thursday night.

Slavia Prague scored early in the game to take the lead in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie in Prague.

But Rangers hit back before half-time with a Filip Helander goal and they managed to keep the scores at 1-1 until the final whistle.

McGregor pulled off a brilliant save in the 90th minute to deny Slavia Prague a winner and an edge ahead of the second leg at Ibrox next week.

Stewart conceded that it was an incredible save to keep Rangers on level terms in the tie, especially in the dying minutes of the first leg.

The midfielder admitted that the 39-year-old defied the odds to not only pull off the save, but also manage to grab the ball to take the sting out of Slavia Prague in the 90th minute.

He said on BBC Sportsound: “It is utterly incredible how Allan McGregor manages to save that.

“The ball is behind him, fully stretched.

“It goes to show how strong he is.

“He’s kept his side right in it.

“There’s no equations you can make to explain that save.

“The speed at which he gets down and then to hold onto the ball. It defies biomechanics.”

The 39-year-old goalkeeper has kept 24 clean sheets in 35 games in all competitions for Rangers and has only conceded 20 goals this season.