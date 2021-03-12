Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has picked out Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura for praise amid Spurs’ recent run of good form.

Spurs have won their last three league games on the bounce, with Gareth Bale hitting form at the right time as they look to sneak into the top four sports at the end of the season.

Tottenham also have one foot in the last eight of the Europa League after beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 at home in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Thursday night.

While Bale, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have been garnering praise for their recent form, Roberts reserved some high praise for Lamela and Lucas for their performances.

He believes the South American duo have shown top class attitude and work ethic over the last month.

The former Spurs star is also keen to see Tottenham win a trophy this season and end their fans’ long wait for a piece of silverware.

Roberts took to Twitter and wrote: “Want to give plenty of credit over the last month to Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura.

“There attitudes top class and both having big impacts on every game

“Keep it up last not long to go

“Let’s bring some trophies to the lane all the fans deserve it and especially all of you lads.”

Tottenham will be in action Sunday in the north London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates, where they will eye a statement-making victory.