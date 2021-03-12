Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Toffees new boy Joshua King is ready to start when called up on and stressed playing him in a front three alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison is an option.

King is yet to start for Everton since arriving at Goodison Park in early February, with all of his seven Premier League appearances coming off the bench.

The Norwegian played the last 20 minutes of his team’s 2-0 league loss to Chelsea in a front three alongside first choice duo Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, a combination Everton faithful could see again this season.

Toffees boss Ancelotti has revealed King is now ready to start games when called upon and him forming a three-pronged front line with Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison gives him food for thought.

Ancelotti added that King could slot into a 4-3-3 formation or a 4-4-2, and can play as a winger, being capable of playing on both flanks.

Asked whether he will consider starting King alongside Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Yes, I think that, it can be an option.

“I think that Josh is ready to start the game and the shape will be 4-3-3, I think.

“For sure also if Josh, I think in a 4-4-2 can play as a winger at least on the right and also on the left, without any problem.”

Everton are set to host Burnley at the weekend in their upcoming league game and it remains to be seen whether King will be handed his first start in Toffees colours.