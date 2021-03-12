Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has sent his best regards to outgoing Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and lauded him for the fantastic work he has done at the helm of the Blades.

Wilder is set to leave the Yorkshire side with them struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table and on course to slip down to the Championship.

The 53-year-old led Sheffield United all the way from League One back to the top flight, having arrived at the club in 2016, but is now looking at the exit door, with his club enduring a dreadful campaign.

Everton boss Ancelotti extended support to his rival boss, lauding him for the fantastic job he has done at Sheffield United, masterminding an unbelievable season in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Italian sent his best regards to Wilder, and highlighted how the Blades were far above Everton in the league when he first came to Merseyside.

Asked what he thinks about outgoing Blades boss Wilder, Ancelotti told a press conference: “When I arrived last season, Sheffield United were above us.

“They were fighting for Europe and were unbelievable for a team that came from the second division.

“I think that the job that he did was fantastic but today he will be in the club of managers that got sacked.

“So that club has a lot of members in that sense and I have to say to Chris, enjoy your holiday. “

Ancelotti’s Everton came out on top with a 1-0 win when they met Wilder’s Sheffield United earlier in the season at Bramall Lane.