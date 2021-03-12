Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has decided to leave Rennes in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in the teenager.

The 18-year-old midfielder is set to enter the final year of his contract with Rennes in the summer and there were suggestions that he could sign a new deal.

It was claimed that Camavinga was open to signing a new contract until 2023, but it seems the script has changed at Rennes.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, the Frenchman has taken the decision to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season.

Julien Stephan’s exit from Rennes and the club’s downward trajectory has convinced the starlet to move away.

He is a highly rated youngster and is not short of suitors across Europe.

Chelsea and Manchester United are claimed to be monitoring his situation with a view to taking him to England.

Manchester United could lose Paul Pogba in the summer and have identified Camavinga as a potential replacement.

Real Madrid have long been keeping an eye on him as well, but it is unclear whether they can move for him as they have other market priorities.

Rennes need to raise funds in the coming months, but may only be able to demand €30m or €40m for Camavinga due to his contractual situation.