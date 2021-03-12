Kemar Roofe has admitted that he still gets excited about watching his former Leeds United play and believes they have brought fresh energy to the Premier League.

Roofe made 133 appearances for Leeds before leaving the club to join Belgian giants Anderlecht in 2019.

The striker left the club on good terms as Leeds sold him to balance the books and there was no ill-will between the Whites and their former player.

Roofe returned to the British Isles last summer when he joined Scottish giants Rangers, but he has kept a close eye on his former side’s return to the Premier League and their subsequent performances.

He admits that he still loves watching Leeds play due to their entertaining brand of football and the energy they have brought to the top flight of English football.

The former White conceded that he feels nervous energy when Leeds play due to their all or nothing style.

Roofe said on ESPN FC: “I still speak to a lot of the boys and staff there.

“Every time they are playing I am always watching because they are entertaining.

“Everyone is talking about Leeds, they bring new energy to the league, which has been missing for a long time.

“The way they play they might not win the game, but it is going to be entertaining.

“I can never be comfortable on the sofa watching even if it is a goal against or goal for.

“Every time they have got the ball something is going to happen.”

Roofe spent one season under Marcelo Bielsa in the 2018/19 campaign when he scored 14 goals in 32 Championship appearances.