Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he is prepared to play Alex Iwobi in his preferred position and stressed he wants to have a conversation with the Nigerian to know where he wants to play.

Iwobi has played on both wings, slotted into midfield and played as a wing-back so far in the current Premier League campaign under Ancelotti.

The Nigerian took to social media platform Instagram earlier this week and posted he was hoping to play in his preferred position, which also caught his club boss Ancelotti’s eye.

The Italian revealed he is yet to have a conversation with Iwobi over where he wants to play, but stressed he is prepared to give him an opportunity in any position he is comfortable in.

Ancelotti pointed to his former charge Andrea Pirlo during their stint at AC Milan, when he had a similar scenario regarding his position with the midfielder and came up with a proper solution after having a conversation.

Asked whether he has spoken to Iwobi about his preferred position, Ancelotti told a press conference: “No I did not speak [to him] but read his post.

“I want to speak to him of course, I would like to know his preferred position because usually I want to put players on the pitch where they are comfortable to play and not whether they are uncomfortable to play.

“And if he has an idea where he prefers to play, I have to know, I want to know.

“I will be delighted to know, I will put him in his preferred position for sure, no doubt.

“And I am going to tell him, tell me, tell me, I am your manager, tell me where you prefer to play.

“When I decided to put Pirlo in holding midfield, I asked him whether he likes to play there or not.

“Yes, he said to me, I would love to play there and so I put him there.

“If he [Iwobi] wants to play Number 10 or Number, I can put him there no problem.

“I can adapt the system.”

Everton are set to host Burnley at the weekend in the top flight and all eyes will be on which position Ancelotti decides to deploy Iwobi in, provided he hands him minutes.