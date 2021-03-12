Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his strong belief that the Toffees’ push for a European spot will not be adversely impacted by the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

James has missed Everton’s last three Premier League games with a problem on his calf, while Doucoure is set for an extended period on the sidelines having fractured his foot.

The midfield duo have played key roles in Ancelotti’s side so far in the Premier League this season as they continue their push seal a European spot, but have to rely on alternative stars for the time being.

However, the Italian is confident his squad have the quality and skills to fight for a European spot even without James or Doucoure.

Ancelotti is optimistic James will be back in the first team fold soon, but stressed Doucoure will be out for a longer period, which makes their continental ambitions a bit more difficult but will not slow down their charge.

Asked how confident he is James and Doucoure’s longer absence will not affect Everton’s pursuit of a European spot, Ancelotti told a press conference: “No, I am not complaining because apart from Doucoure, I think James will be available.

“I think after the break he will be available for sure and so we can count on him.

“And on the other side it is true, without Doucoure it will be difficult, but I said we have the skills to fight for a European position without Doucoure.”

Everton have Burnley up next in the top flight at Goodison Park and will be eying bagging all three points and taking another huge step towards achieving their European aspirations.