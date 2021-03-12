Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has expressed his delight in getting an extended run in the team of late and revealed he is happy at Elland Road as he continues his adaptation to life in Yorkshire.

The centre-back had a tough start to life as a Leeds player since arriving at Elland Road last summer, with niggling injuries forcing him on to the sidelines for the better part of the current campaign.

Llorente appears to have finally put his injury woes behind him as he has now started Leeds’ last three Premier League games, enjoying an extend run in the starting eleven for the first time this season.

The 27-year-old expressed his delight in finally being able to make himself available to boss Marcelo Bielsa, earning regular game time and stressed he wants to help the team win whenever he gets the chance to play.

Asked how he is feeling with an extend run in the team, Llorente told LUTV: “Good, very good.

“I have been in an adaptation period.

“But for me, being in the team in three matches is good news.

“So, I want to help the team get the victories and get the three points.”

Llorente admitted moving to England has been a big change in his life at all levels, but stressed he is happy and is settling more into life in Yorkshire with each passing day.

“Well, it [moving to England] is a big change, change of country, change in life.

“But I am happy here.

“I try to understand all the adaptation, and processes here.

“So, I am happy.”

Having started three league games on the trot for Leeds, Llorente is again expected to partner Liam Cooper in the heart of the defence at the weekend and will be determined to keep the Chelsea attack at bay.