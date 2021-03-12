Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that Jurgen Klopp is the man to rebuild the Reds as he has shown he can achieve success at Anfield.

After winning the Premier League title last season in record time, the Reds’ fall from grace this term has shocked observers.

They are on a club-record run of six league defeats on the trot at Anfield and are sitting eighth in the league table, with the prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season a genuine possibility.

Liverpool are expected to back Klopp through a tough period, but there are suggestions if their league form continues to be poor the German’s future could come under the scanner.

But Carragher stressed that Klopp remains the man to carry out an overhaul of the Liverpool squad and the club should back him to carry out the changes, with investment.

He pointed out that Klopp has proved over the last few years that he can take Liverpool from a low base to becoming European and Premier League champions.

The Liverpool legend wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “Klopp has been accused of working his squad so hard over the last three years they have been found out, or even burnt out.

“If that is the case, there is an obvious solution. Refresh and exhaust a set of new players over the next three years.

“I imagine Man United, Arsenal and Everton fans would love a manager who will make his players run harder and get every bead of sweat from them between now and 2024, delivering a Premier League and Champions League in the process.

“Liverpool were 10th on the day Klopp was appointed. The evidence is there he can take a rejuvenated squad from 8th to first before his contract expires.”

With one point from their seven league games at Anfield, Liverpool have the worst home record amongst all the 92 clubs in the football league.