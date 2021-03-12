Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has insisted that he does not care whether Celtic give his side a guard of honour as long as the Gers win.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been crowned champions of Scotland, which has ended Celtic’s era of dominance and stopped them from picking up ten league titles on the trot.

There is a real controversy over whether Celtic will give Rangers a guard of honour when the two sides clash in the derby at Parkhead on Sunday, 21st March.

Rangers did not give the Bhoys a guard of honour in 2019 and many believe Celtic should do the same and snub the ritual.

Roofe conceded that winning the league goes out of the window for the derby as he stressed that Rangers fans will still demand their side beat the Bhoys away from home.

He does admit that he is not too concerned about the guard of honour controversy as long as Rangers win.

Roofe said on ESPN FC: “We are still going in that we have to win.

“The rivalry over here and the fans, it doesn’t matter that you are champions or not, you still have to win this game.

“It is so important and you can’t just go in just thinking we have won the league, we don’t need to turn up.

“No, the league doesn’t matter in this game, you just have to win it.

“If I am being honest, I don’t care [whether we get a guard of honour].

“I just want to play well and win.”

Rangers will have a big Europa League game against Slavia Prague to think about before the derby.