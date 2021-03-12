Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has stressed that the club are in talks with Ryan Bertrand over a new contract, amidst interest from Arsenal in the full-back.

The 31-year-old left-back is out of contract in the summer and it has led to speculation over his future at the south coast club.

Southampton are keen to keep him at the club and are expected to offer him a new contract ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on the defender’s situation and are interested in taking him to the Emirates as a quality back-up for Kieran Tierney.

Hasenhuttl is focused on ending the season on a positive note for Southampton, but insisted that Bertrand’s contract is very much on their agenda.

He claimed that talks are ongoing between the club and the player as they push to keep the experienced left-back at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The Southampton manager said in a press conference: “We are in negotiations with him.

“I think we should do our job but first we need to finish the league in a good way.

“We try to extend all the contracts that are important to us.

“You can be sure negotiations are going on.”

It remains to be seen whether Bertrand agrees to sign a new contract or chooses to try out a new adventure at another club in the summer.