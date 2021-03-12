Mark Hateley has expressed his strong belief that Rangers have struck the perfect balance in their squad in terms of squad depth, where replacing a starter on the pitch makes the team stronger.

The Gers have been approaching recent transfer windows with long-term planning under the leadership of director of football Ross Wilson and his recruitment team along with Gers boss Steven Gerrard and his coaching team.

Rangers’ astute transfer dealings have provided Gerrard with more options in his arsenal across the board in terms of quality players, which the 40-year-old has been banking on in the current campaign.

Gers legend Hateley feels Rangers have found the perfect balance in the quality that they have in their squad, which has resulted in the playing eleven getting stronger when a starter is replaced by someone from the bench.

Hateley stressed that the Gers now have to further bolster their squad when they have the opportunity as raising the overall quality in their ranks is important as all of the players have roles to play.

“The strength of our bench now, you can actually take somebody off, put somebody on and make the team stronger”, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“That is perfect balance right now that we have and hopefully, we can add to that in the future to make it even stronger, the starting eleven stronger and the bench stronger.

“That is the importance now of having a group.

“Steven is always all about it, it is not the starting eleven, it is probably the finishing eleven that get the team over the line.

“So, everybody, every person in that squad is as important as anybody that is starting the game.”

Rangers will return to the field next Thursday when they take on Slavia Prague in the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the Europa League having played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.