Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has stressed the need for the Toffees to start their upcoming Premier League clash against Burnley with a high tempo as he expects the game to be tight.

The Toffees loss 2-0 away at Chelsea in their last top flight clash, but have an opportunity to bounce back at home at the weekend when they host struggling Burnley.

The Clarets were able to hold Everton to a 1-1 draw when both teams clashed at Turf Moor earlier in the campaign and Toffees skipper Coleman is expecting another tightly contested game come Saturday.

Coleman has called for Everton to have a high tempo approach against Burnley from the first whistle to break down the Sean Dyche’s well organised side early.

The full-back admitted Everton’s form at home has not been good enough and urged them to bring the consistency from their away performances to Goodison Park from now on.

“It was a shame to lose our excellent unbeaten run away from home at Stamford Bridge, but we can still reflect on some terrific results on the road”, Coleman wrote on Everton’s official site.

“What we must do now is bring that consistency back to Goodison Park.

“Our home form hasn’t been good enough, it’s as simple as that.

“Games between ourselves and Burnley tend to be tight, often with no more than a goal between us either way, and I expect this evening to be similar.

“We have to be ready for the challenge and ready to play with a high tempo from the off.”

After missing Everton’s last three league outings owing to fitness issues, Coleman is back in the first team fold for the Burnley clash, while James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure are ruled out.