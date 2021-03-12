Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has vowed that the Whites are prepared to keep on fighting and get a result against Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League clash at the weekend.

Leeds are going through a tough run of results at the moment, with only one to flight win in their last five outings.

They are now set to welcome in-form Chelsea to Elland Road at the weekend, with the Blues coming into the clash having strung together a nine-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

Leeds defender Llorente has revealed the preparations for the Chelsea clash are going smoothly, and the whole team are ready to fight for a result at home.

Asked how the preparations are progressing for the Chelsea game, Llorente told LUTV: “Good, the preparations are good.

“All the team want the result.

“We keep working, we keep fighting to win and get the three points against Chelsea.”

Llorente is aware of how big of a challenge awaits them in shape of Chelsea, but stressed the whole squad are confident and are ready to give their best to win the game.

“It is a big challenge.

“It is a good moment to try to win.

“Chelsea are having a good dynamic now, but we have confidence to try to win the match.”

The capital club came out on top earlier in the campaign when they crossed paths with Leeds at Stamford Bridge, with a 3-1 win, and Leeds will be determined to send the Blues back from Elland Road empty-handed come Saturday.