Mark Hateley has issued advice to Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson to impose himself more in the position he plays in as that he feels is the next step in his development.

The teenager has started in the right-back position in each of Rangers’ last three games across all competitions, with first-choice James Tavernier sidelined with injury.

Despite having some big boots to fill, Patterson has been able to hold his own, according to Gers legend Hateley, with the starlet’s most recent outing coming in a 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.

Hateley sees great potential in Patterson and has issued advice to him to impose himself more in his natural right-back role as in the modern game, full-backs are up against each other and he needs to come out on top in such scenarios.

The ex-Gers star also stressed how Patterson’s reading of the game has developed, highlighting a moment from his display against Slavia Prague where he made a crucial block, dissipating a dangerous situation.

“Now what he needs to learn to do is how to impose himself on the similar position that he plays, because that is the game nowadays”, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“Both full-backs are up against each other.

“I thought he grew into the game [against Slavia Prague].

“I thought he finished the game very, very strongly, came up with a great block, what a block, but that is anticipation.

“He is a young man reading the situation there.”

It remains to be seen when Tavernier is fit to return to the squad and Patterson will be determined to make the best of his extended run in the first team.