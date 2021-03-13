Tammy Abraham has no interest in discussing a new contract as long as he remains on the fringes of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old striker has made just 12 starts in the Premier League this season and has not been part of a matchday squad in the last three league games.

Tuchel is believed to be worried about a persistent ankle problem and for the moment, Abraham has fallen down in the pecking order at Chelsea.

His 15th Premier League goal of his career last November triggered an automatic extension that will keep him at the club until 2024.

But there is uncertainty over his future at Chelsea and it has been claimed that he is in no hurry to discuss improved terms with the club at the moment.

The striker is aware of his status at Chelsea and is not keen to discuss a new deal while he remains on the fringes of the squad.

He earns around £70,000 per week, which is relatively low within the Chelsea first-team pay structure.

With Chelsea chasing attacking reinforcements, there are serious concerns that Abraham might not be part of their future.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea could consider selling him for a big fee in the summer if they sign a striker.