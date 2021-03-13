Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has conceded that his side’s form at Goodison Park is not good enough, following a home loss against Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s men grabbed a 2-1 win at Goodison Park on Saturday evening to deliver a big blow to Everton’s top four hopes.

Everton fell behind to a Chris Wood strike in the 13th minute, while Dwight McNeil then doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 24th minute when he curled a stunning shot into the top corner.

Everton pulled a goal back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 32nd minute, but could not build on it and slipped to a damaging Premier League defeat.

Ancelotti insists that Everton failing to win second balls was the primary reason for their loss.

He told Sky Sports post match: “We started poorly and were 2-0 down. We tried to get back into the game but it was not enough.

“It was a mistake. We tried to build up and were imbalanced.

“They were better and strong defensively. They won second balls. This is the reason for the defeat.”

The Italian tactician believes it is clear to see that Everton’s form at Goodison Park is not good enough and is hoping for an improvement when they play host to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

“When we try to play with quality we have difficulties. We are strong when we defend properly.

“It is clear at home we were not good enough. We are fantastic away.

“This season is like this. Next game is at home and we have to do better.”

Everton sit in sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth placed Chelsea and with a game in hand.