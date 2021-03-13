Noel Whelan has indicated that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa would be unlikely to play Pablo Hernandez against Fulham even if he is fit.

Patrick Bamford picked up an injury during Leeds’ 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Elland Road on Saturday and Bielsa could have to shuffle his team around as a result.

The Argentine stated post match that he believes Rodrigo is struggling for match sharpness after a spell out of action and potentially moving Tyler Roberts into attack has been floated, something which would leave open the number 10 role.

Hernandez is out injured, but Whelan thinks even if he was to recover then Bielsa would be unlikely to play him in the number 10 role, with the Spaniard firmly out of favour.

“Hernandez, not even on the bench [against Chelsea]. So I don’t know where we stand with that one, I really don’t. It’s where he is with that [his injury]”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I can’t see that happening. It’s an option, but I don’t see it being an option for Marcelo Bielsa.”

Hernandez played a key role in helping Leeds to win promotion to the Premier League last season, but has found playing time hard to come by in the top flight.

The Spaniard has clocked just 332 minutes of football in the Premier League, during which he has provided two assists.