Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood is delighted with the attitude Jacob Murphy showed on the pitch for Newcastle United in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Friday night.

Newcastle seemed to be heading towards another defeat after Ciaran Clarke scored an unfortunate own goal in the 86th minute against Aston Villa.

But Jamal Lascelles intervened and scored from a bullet header in the 94th minute to earn a point for Newcastle in their race to survive in the Premier League.

Murphy provided the assist for the goal and made an impact after he came on from the bench in the 79th minute.

The winger also hit the crossbar from an effort and Sherwood feels that he should have scored from that shot.

The former Spurs manager is particularly impressed with the attitude Murphy showed and the way he put forward his case to be in the starting eleven with a lively performance rather than sulking.

Sherwood said on Premier League TV after the game: “Do you know who I loved when he came on? Jacob Murphy, I think he gave them a real spark.

“I think he should have scored when he hit the crossbar but he was always involved.

“He didn’t come on the pitch sulking that he should have been starting, he came on the pitch to show the manager that next time perhaps I should play and I think he has done enough.

“Great delivery into that near post area.”

It remains to be seen whether Murphy did enough to start when Newcastle take on Brighton next weekend in what could be a relegation six-pointer.