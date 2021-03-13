Former Newcastle United hitman Les Ferdinand has picked out Joelinton as one of several Magpies stars who are not giving everything on the pitch, after he saw them play out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Friday night.

A Jamal Lascelles goal in the 94th minute rescued a point for Newcastle against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park on Friday evening.

The result took them to 16th in the league table but they are just still two points ahead of 18th placed Fulham and are without a win in five Premier League games.

Ferdinand is keen to see the whole Newcastle squad to pull their side through a difficult moment and give everything they have on the pitch.

But he conceded that there are a number of players in the squad who are passengers and picked out Joelinton for particular criticism for the way he reacted to the ball just before Lascelles scored against Aston Villa.

The former Magpie said on Premier League TV after the game: “I am looking at a Newcastle side who are struggling at the bottom of the division and I am thinking I want everyone to walk off that pitch thinking to yourself they have given everything they’ve got and they can’t run anymore.

“But unfortunately there are a few players in that side that can’t say that.

“I am looking at Joelinton, I am looking at the ball going across the box and he is standing there on the outside of the box.

“You are the centre-forward, you are supposed to be bailing them out of this situation and your body language tells me you are not fighting for the cause.

“They have got too many in there like that at the moment.”

With injuries biting the Newcastle squad, Joelinton has started the last three league games despite scoring just once in the Premier League all season.